The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans said Thursday it has no plans to visit the grave of former President Roh Tae-woo, clarifying its official position after Minister Kwon O-eul's remarks that he was considering such a visit in the name of national unity sparked controversy.

"Former President Roh's civil rights have been restored through a pardon, but the honors accorded to former presidents have not been reinstated," the ministry said. "Taking into careful consideration public opposition and other factors, the minister has no plans to pay his respects at the grave."

Speaking to reporters Monday ahead of Wednesday's second-half work report at Cheong Wa Dae, Kwon said he had been delivering a message of national unity by visiting the graves of former presidents and their spouses across political lines and placing presidential condolence wreaths. He described the question of visiting Roh's grave as "the matter I am most deliberating over," adding that selectively visiting former presidents' graves based on political affiliation could undermine the legitimacy of the Republic of Korea.

Kwon also acknowledged at the time that the decision was "not something that can be handled based solely on the personal views of the minister of veterans affairs," saying public sentiment and the former president's legal status would also need to be weighed.

Since taking office, Kwon has visited the graves of former presidents and their spouses regardless of political affiliation as part of his national unity efforts. He has paid his respects at the graves of former presidents Kim Dae-jung, Park Chung-hee, Kim Young-sam, Yun Po-sun and Syngman Rhee, as well as those of former first ladies Yuk Young-soo, Son Myong-sun, Francesca, Lee Hee-ho and Hong Gi.

Kwon drew a line at former President Chun Doo-hwan during the work report briefing, however, saying Chun had "never once offered a sincere apology for May 18" and that it was "premature to even bring up his name."

The ministry's announcement Thursday drew a clear distinction between the possibility of a grave visit for national unity — which Kwon had raised as a personal conviction — and the legal standards and public sentiment that a government ministry must observe.

The ministry said it would "exercise even greater caution going forward, not only in its core mission of honoring and supporting patriots, veterans and their families in the areas of independence, national defense and democracy, but also in its national unity efforts, which represent another key role of veterans affairs."