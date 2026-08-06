Sa Chang-hun, deputy mayor of Geumcheon-gu, is drawing attention for an unusual career milestone: just over eight months after taking office as deputy mayor, he has now served as both acting district mayor and interim district mayor in two different Seoul districts.

Sa first stepped into an acting role ahead of the local elections for the eighth directly elected term, when Park Il-ha, then district mayor of Dongjak-gu, stepped down to run for office. Sa took over as acting Dongjak-gu district mayor and led the district's administration during that period.

After moving to Geumcheon-gu as deputy mayor, he was called upon again when Geumcheon-gu District Mayor Choi Gi-chan was injured, this time assuming the role of interim district mayor.

Choi was injured on July 11 when he fell from his bicycle while riding to inspect a water recreation facility in the district for potential defects. He sustained fractures in both arms, was hospitalized for treatment and has since been discharged.

Sa has since been chairing senior staff meetings, attending major events and overseeing the district's administration in effect until Choi returns to full duties.

The fact that Sa has experienced both the acting mayor and interim mayor roles in different districts within such a short span has drawn considerable interest across the Seoul Metropolitan Government and district offices.

"Deputy Mayor Sa has taken on the acting and interim district mayor roles back to back within just over eight months of serving as deputy mayor," an official at one district office said. "Given that he has had to prevent a vacuum in district administration under unexpected circumstances, I understand he is carrying a considerable sense of responsibility and pressure."

Sa has long been regarded within Seoul's civil service as an expert in personnel and organizational affairs, having spent much of his career at the Seoul Metropolitan Government. Colleagues describe him as a thorough and diligent senior official.

He previously served as head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's housing policy division before being promoted to the third grade of the civil service, then served as deputy mayor of Dongjak-gu. He currently supports district administration as deputy mayor of Geumcheon-gu.