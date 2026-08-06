South Gyeongsang Province Governor Park Wan-su on Thursday called on the central government to fund dredging operations at reservoirs across the province that have been left nearly dry by the ongoing drought.

Speaking at a presidential video conference on heat wave and drought response held at the province's disaster and safety headquarters in Changwon, Park urged the government to provide national budget support for reservoir dredging and to transfer irrigation facilities currently managed by the Korea Rural Community Corporation to local governments. As of Thursday, the average storage rate at 3,158 reservoirs across the province stood at 38.5 percent, well below the historical average, with some reservoirs having completely dried up amid the prolonged heat wave and drought.

"Now, when reservoir water levels are low, is exactly the right time to carry out dredging efficiently and at reduced cost," Park said. "National budget support is urgently needed to secure storage capacity in advance and prepare for future heavy rains or droughts."

Reservoir dredging involves removing sediment from upstream areas and costs roughly 25,000 to 30,000 won ($21) per cubic meter. South Gyeongsang Province is working with municipal governments and the Korea Rural Community Corporation to identify dredging sites and estimate the required budget.

Park also proposed restructuring the management of irrigation facilities. Of all reservoirs in the province, 2,587 are managed by municipal governments and 571 by the Korea Rural Community Corporation. "Rational role adjustments — including transferring Korea Rural Community Corporation-managed facilities to local governments — are needed so that management can be carried out on the ground by those who best understand local conditions and residents' needs," he said.

South Gyeongsang Province elevated its heat wave response to the "serious" level on July 26, maintaining an emergency operations posture since then. Immediately after the meeting, Park instructed officials to protect vulnerable groups including elderly people living alone, and to secure alternative water sources in advance to ensure a stable supply of agricultural and household water — assuming a worst-case scenario in which no rain falls through the end of August.