This year's event to be held at Yeosu Expo site

Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, is hosting the 7th Island Day from Thursday through Sunday at the Yeosu World Expo site, in partnership with the Ministry of Interior and Safety and the South Jeolla-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City.

Island Day is a national commemorative holiday. The Ministry of Interior and Safety counts 3,390 islands nationwide, including both inhabited and uninhabited ones. The event was established following an amendment to the Island Development Promotion Act to raise awareness of the country's vast island resources. The first edition was held at Samhakdo in Mokpo, with subsequent events in Tongyeong in South Gyeongsang Province, Gunsan in North Jeolla Province, Ulleungdo in North Gyeongsang Province, Boryeong in South Chungcheong Province and Wando, before arriving in Yeosu this year.

This year's event is themed "Romantic Recharge, Islands," designed to give island residents a sense of pride and renewed energy while offering tourists and city dwellers a chance to slow down amid their busy lives.

From Friday through Sunday, a "100 Islands, 100 Trails" walking program will take participants along scenic island paths on Geumodo, Gaedo and Hawado. Programs bringing together island residents and visitors — including a residents' lunch show and an island experience tour — are also on the schedule.

On Friday, a live broadcast of "Park Myung-soo's Radio Show" will be held at the venue. On Saturday, the "Romantic Recharge Concert" will feature Lee Chan-won, An Seong-hun, Musical Singers and Im Ji-hun, lighting up the summer night.

On the final day, an "Island Residents' Trot Battle" will kick off proceedings, followed by the closing ceremony and a "Catch! Tiniping Parade" to wrap up the four-day festival.

"It is deeply meaningful to host the 7th Island Day in Yeosu, a city that embraces 365 beautiful islands," Mayor Seo Yeong-hak said. He also urged the public to follow the 2026 Yeosu World Island Expo, set to open in September.