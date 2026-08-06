Si Seok-jung, chairman of the Gyeonggi Credit Guarantee Foundation, said the organization needs to move beyond one-way workshops and build a process of shared deliberation grounded in real-world experience. "As a policy partner of Gyeonggi Province, the foundation will translate the opinions raised at this workshop into concrete second-half action items, closely linking them with the '120 Policy Tasks for Fairness, Innovation and Inclusion' and the 4S strategy to deliver results that residents and businesses can actually feel," he said.

The foundation held its "Third Management Strategy Workshop of 2026" on Thursday at Jeong Yak-yong Library in Namyangju, with about 50 participants including Si and other executives, division heads, department chiefs, center directors and branch managers.

The workshop was the first management strategy workshop the foundation has held in Namyangju since relocating some of its headquarters departments to the city on July 27. Marking its 30th anniversary and the start of a new headquarters era in Namyangju, the foundation aims to lay the groundwork for a fresh leap forward and expand its ties with northern Gyeonggi Province.

The event was organized to reflect in the foundation's management and key projects the provincial policy direction of "fairness, innovation and inclusion" — the core values put forward by Gyeonggi Province Gov. Choo Mi-ae for the ninth term of elected local government.

The foundation adopted the slogan "Strengthening livelihoods and empowering businesses through accelerated 4S strategy reflecting ninth-term policy direction" for the day. Participants linked tasks from Gyeonggi Province's "120 Policy Tasks for Fairness, Innovation and Inclusion" that are closely tied to the foundation's role with the 4S strategy.

The foundation's 4S strategy comprises four pillars: "Livelihood Recovery Support," which pursues inclusive finance to help businesses in the province restore sales and normalize operations; "Future Growth Scale-up," which supports corporate competitiveness and qualitative growth through AI transformation-based customized guarantees and consulting; "Open Management Synergy," which builds an economic cooperation hub for Gyeonggi Province through community engagement and collaboration; and "Internal Innovation Smart," which advances data-driven risk management and organizational capacity building.

The event opened with remarks by Si, followed by a keynote lecture by economist Park Jong-hun titled "Tectonic Shifts in the Global Economy: How Will We Survive?" The program then proceeded through a review of 4S strategy task performance and sharing of key second-half plans, a check on first-half progress toward management targets, group discussions and presentations by topic, a team-building program, and closing remarks by executives.

The group discussion, held under the theme "The Foundation's Future — Built Together Through Shared Deliberation," introduced a competitive format in which two teams each tackled the same topic. Participants shared experience accumulated at headquarters and branch offices, examining the foundation's key issues from multiple angles and exploring directions for improvement.