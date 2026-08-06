Korea University has concluded that allegations of paper-splitting against Yu Dam, daughter of former lawmaker Yu Seung-min, do not constitute research misconduct.

Korea University's Research Integrity Committee completed its investigation into the allegations Tuesday and found that Yu's conduct did not amount to research fraud, according to the university and Channel A.

The ruling came seven months after the committee launched a full investigation based on a complaint filed through the National Sinmungo public petition system.

"The investigation concluded that the conduct does not constitute research misconduct," a Korea University official said. "For the time being, no additional procedures or measures have been determined."

Korea University formed a full investigation committee in December, with external members making up more than 50 percent of its composition, to review Yu's research output.

The Research Integrity Committee reviewed seven of Yu's academic journal papers along with her master's and doctoral theses, ultimately determining that the alleged "self-plagiarism" and "paper-splitting" reflected "common research practice."

The committee said it was "academically preferable to publish the papers individually rather than as a single integrated paper, given that the research questions are broad and independent." It also accepted Yu's explanation that while the papers share theoretical common ground, the core research questions are all distinct, and that she had concentrated her publications within a short period strategically to secure a faculty appointment.

Yu graduated from Dongguk University's law school before earning a master's degree in business administration from Yonsei University and a doctorate in business administration from Korea University. She submitted 10 research papers, including her doctoral dissertation, when she applied for a faculty position at Incheon National University.