Singer and actor Son Dam-bi has taken legal action against malicious online commenters after being targeted by abusive posts stemming from a recent "bad manners" controversy.

Her agency, Blitzway Entertainment, announced Wednesday through its official account that it had been "continuously monitoring rights violations against our artists across various platforms." It said it had identified numerous posts and comments constituting defamation, insults, malicious slander, sexual harassment and invasion of privacy, and is now pursuing both civil and criminal proceedings.

The agency added that legal action could proceed even when posts had been deleted or set to private, as evidence had already been secured, and that anonymous posters could be identified and held accountable.

"We will continue to respond firmly to all illegal acts that infringe on our artists' reputation and rights, without any settlement or leniency," the agency said, urging fans to report any such content they encounter.

The controversy began during a recent trip to Japan, where Son drew criticism after posting a photo of herself sitting on a hotel bed while wearing sneakers.

Some users called the behavior rude. Son responded: "They're new shoes — what's so bad-mannered about it? I'd appreciate it if people would tone it down."

Son debuted as a singer in 2007 and scored hits including "Crazy" and "Saturday Night." She later moved into acting, appearing in drama series including "Light and Shadow," "When the Camellia Blooms" and "Yumi's Cells."

In 2022, she married Lee Gyu-hyeok, a former national team speed skater, and gave birth to a daughter in April last year.