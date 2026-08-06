A fire broke out at Apgujeong Hanyang Apartments in Gangnam not long after a separate blaze at Eunma Apartments in Daechi-dong claimed lives.

Fortunately, two security guards who helped evacuate residents during the fire have since been recognized for their efforts.

Gangnam District Mayor Kim Hyeon-gi presented citations Wednesday at the district office to Kim Jong-gak and Park Han-cheol, security guards who helped evacuate residents during the Apgujeong Hanyang Apartments fire.

The fire broke out at around 10:27 a.m. on July 21 in one unit of the complex. The two guards, who were on duty at the time, immediately confirmed the fire and split up to cover different sections of the building to begin evacuating residents.

They climbed up and down the stairs, knocking on doors unit by unit to alert residents and guide them out of the building as quickly as possible. Acting with a strong sense of duty, the two divided the building into zones and moved in a coordinated manner even amid the urgent situation. Their swift and composed response played a significant role in preventing the fire from causing major casualties.

Kim personally delivered the citations to the two guards and commended them for their efforts. The ceremony was also attended by community leaders including Kim Myeong-chan, chair of the Apgujeong-dong residents' autonomous committee; Kim Jin-se, head of the voluntary disaster prevention corps; and Kim Jong-ja, chair of the Korea Freedom Federation's local chapter.

"I am deeply grateful to these two individuals, whose quick and courageous actions in a situation that could easily have turned into a major disaster protected the precious lives of our residents," Kim said. "We will do our utmost to make Gangnam the safest city, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year."