Apartment sale prices in the Jeonnam-Gwangju Integrated Special City continue to rise on the back of the 800 trillion won Honam semiconductor project.

The Korea Real Estate Board's weekly apartment price trend report for the first week of August, released Thursday, showed the apartment sale price index for the Jeonnam-Gwangju area rose 0.06%.

The gain was below the national average of 0.09% but exceeded the non-metropolitan average of 0.01%.

Gwangsan-gu posted particularly strong gains, up 0.19%, led by large complexes in Sanwol-dong and Unnam-dong. Naju rose 0.16%, driven by small- and mid-sized apartments in Songwol-dong and Bitgaram-dong.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are set to build semiconductor fabrication plants at the Gwangju military airport site. In the third and fourth weeks of July, the apartment sale price index for the Jeonnam-Gwangju area rose 0.04% and 0.09%, respectively, according to data released Thursday.

The jeonse price index for Jeonnam-Gwangju apartments rose 0.02% in the first week of August.

The Korea Real Estate Board said jeonse prices climbed particularly in Naju, up 0.25%, concentrated in small- and mid-sized units in Bitgaram-dong and Daeho-dong, and in Dong-gu, up 0.16%, where near-new apartments in Hakdong and Yongsan-dong led the gains.