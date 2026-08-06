Gwangjin-gu is launching a set of specialty programs at its youth cultural complex, the Gwangjin Youth Center (100 Dongil-ro), and extending its operating hours starting in August, District Mayor Kim Kyung-ho announced.

The center, which opened in June, has drawn strong interest with a range of one-day classes including K-pop dance and healthy cooking sessions. From August, it will offer more in-depth, tailored programs making use of dedicated facilities such as a music studio, shared kitchen and multipurpose studio.

The music studio will host "Midi Life," a composition course led by a professional composer in which participants work in pairs. The eight-session course covers music theory basics, sampling, microphone recording and final track production. Enrolled participants will also receive priority booking rights for the music studio to complete assignments.

The shared kitchen will be the setting for "Gwangjit Social Lunch," a program where participants learn simple recipes alongside a young professional chef and share a meal, building networks in a relaxed setting. The program kicks off with its first sessions on Thursday, Aug. 13 and Aug. 20, and will run through October.

Applications are open through the Gwangjin Youth Center website. "Midi Life," open to youth with a basic knowledge of music and chords, is accepting eight participants through Friday. "Gwangjit Social Lunch" is accepting 10 participants through Monday.

To improve access for young people who visit after work or on weekends, the district is also significantly extending the center's hours. The center previously operated until 7 p.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m. on Saturdays; from August, hours will run until 10 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. on Saturdays — an extension of three hours each.

"We have extended operating hours and prepared tailored programs so that young people can connect and grow together whenever they want," District Mayor Kim said. "We will continue to roll out a variety of support policies so that young people can freely pursue their dreams and find happiness in the community."