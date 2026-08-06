The Korea National Park Service, under the Ministry of Climate, Environment and Energy, announced Thursday it is expanding its community-led marine debris collection program to 94 sites across 22 islands — 15 inhabited and seven uninhabited — within Dadohaehaesang and Hallyeohaesang national parks.

Summer months typically bring large volumes of marine debris to rivers and coastlines due to heavy rains and typhoons. Island areas within maritime national parks are particularly vulnerable, as their pocket beaches and coves trap debris easily, but the remote terrain makes timely collection difficult.

In response, the national park service plans to expand the community-led collection program as a proactive measure against the summer surge in marine debris.

Under the program, residents who take part in collection activities receive activity stipends from the national park service, while local governments provide transport vessels and other equipment.

The program launched in 2022 covering eight islands and has grown steadily since. This year it extends to 22 islands, including Geumodo and Sojangdo in Dadohaehaesang National Park.

Over the past four years, participants collected a total of 1,760 tons of marine debris. Resident participation has grown sharply, rising from 718 people in the first year to 3,538 last year.

This year, 10 fishing village cooperatives on Geumodo joined the program for the first time, further strengthening the community-based debris management network.

The national park service also plans to operate an intensive management system to prepare for the seasonal rise in marine debris.

The agency will conduct joint collection operations with local governments and relevant agencies, and will concentrate collection personnel at major beaches frequented by visitors, aiming to shorten the collection cycle to within five days.

Korea National Park Service Director Ju Dae-young said the agency would "do its utmost to swiftly collect marine debris through the community-led program and ensure that all citizens can experience a clean national park marine environment."