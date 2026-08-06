Organizers of the 13th Jeju Samdasoo Masters are taking comprehensive heat-management measures to protect players and spectators as the event unfolds amid a heat wave.

The Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association said Thursday it has distributed its "Professional Golf Safety Manual" and "Heat Wave Response Manual" to tournament officials in advance, working alongside title sponsor Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Development Corp. The KLPGA has also designated a safety officer for the event and established an emergency contact network to prepare for heat-related illness.

The forecast high in Jeju, where the tournament is being held, stands at around 33 degrees Celsius — roughly 4 to 5 degrees lower than inland areas such as Seoul, pointing to relatively favorable conditions. Even so, the KLPGA and Jeju Development Corp. are not letting their guard down given the recent string of extreme weather events.

To prevent heat-related illness among players, ice boxes stocked with ice water and ice cubes have been placed at every hole for constant access. Players are also being supplied with ice packs and glucose to help maintain their stamina and ward off heat illness during rounds.

Heat-relief facilities for spectators have been set up throughout the course as well. Three Mongolian-style tent shelters are operating on the course, and ice water is available at key points along spectator routes — including the start plaza, the No. 1 and No. 10 tees, and the shelters themselves. A medical station and cooling fans are running at the plaza, where glucose is also on hand.

Automatic mist sprayers have been installed at the No. 1 tee entrance, the No. 10 tee and the plaza — areas with heavy spectator foot traffic — to lower the perceived temperature. Six medical personnel have been organized into two teams, one dedicated to players and one to spectators, to ensure a rapid response to any emergency.

Alongside this, the KLPGA will send players real-time text alerts on weather conditions and recommended precautions whenever a heat wave warning is issued. Safety guidelines on preventing heat-related illness will be continuously displayed on the LED screen at the registration desk and on scoreboards across the course.

"We will put the safety of players, spectators and all tournament staff first, and do our utmost to ensure a safe event by rigorously operating a step-by-step safety management system — from prevention and on-site monitoring to emergency response," the KLPGA said.