A delivery motorcycle rider who ran a red light and fled a police stop has been arrested — and turned out to be a wanted suspect with an outstanding arrest warrant.

Officers from the Gamman Police Box in Busan's Nam-gu were conducting a traffic-fatality prevention patrol at Gamman Intersection on the afternoon of July 14 when they spotted a delivery motorcycle rider, identified only as A, running a red light, according to Yonhap.

Officers ordered A to stop, but he ignored the command and fled.

Police reasoned that because the surrounding area had been cleared of residents through redevelopment, a nearby officetel was the only remaining delivery destination in the vicinity. They staked out the building and arrested A when he arrived.

A background check revealed that A was a wanted suspect with an arrest warrant issued in connection with a separate crime.