Bizplay, a leading provider of corporate expense management solutions in South Korea, is moving to upgrade its services through AI-based data structuring technology.

Bizplay announced Thursday that it has signed a strategic MOU with AI data-intelligence company Becu AI to advance AI-driven work automation and business-to-employee (B2E) service capabilities. The two companies held the signing ceremony Wednesday at Bizplay's headquarters in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, with Bizplay CEO Seok Chang-gyu and Becu AI CEO Im Gyeong-hwan in attendance.

Under the agreement, Bizplay will integrate Becu AI's data structuring technology and news data capabilities into its business travel and expense management platform, applying AI transformation across corporate clients' travel and expense operations.

The two companies plan to jointly research technology for structuring unstructured data — including travel and expense receipts, settlement and approval documents, and internal company policies.

The partnership will also extend to service collaboration. Bizplay plans to use Becu AI's news data to provide users of its travel solution with safety-related news from their destination countries and safety alerts from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The companies will first roll out domestic media-based services, then expand international media integration in stages through mutual agreement.

"Through this agreement, we expect to accelerate AI transformation in expense and travel operations across a wide range of companies, starting with large enterprises, while improving both document processing accuracy and service convenience," Seok said.

Meanwhile, Bizplay recently signed a separate strategic MOU with Toss Place — a payment terminal and point-of-sale solution subsidiary of Viva Republica, the operator of fintech platform Toss — to cooperate on activating local gift certificate payment services and corporate expense management projects.

The agreement combines Bizplay's experience operating local gift certificate services and its corporate expense management platform with Toss Place's offline payment infrastructure, aiming to create new business opportunities in both the public and corporate markets. As a first initiative, the two companies applied Seoul Pay QR payment functionality to Toss Place's Toss Front terminals, allowing Seoul Pay users to pay with Seoul Love Gift Certificates via QR code at merchants equipped with the terminals.

Over the medium to long term, the two companies also plan to explore joint business opportunities to expand the cooperation model established through Seoul Pay to other local governments.