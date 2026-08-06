The Construction Workers Mutual Aid Association is pursuing a new corporate social responsibility model that links residential environment improvement for vulnerable groups with the training of skilled construction workers. The initiative aims to improve living conditions while offering construction skills training, on-site practice and employment opportunities to self-reliant youth, advancing both workforce development and social value creation.

The association signed a memorandum of understanding Thursday at its headquarters with the Korea Regional Self-Reliance Center Association and the Korea Central Volunteer Center to jointly carry out a project connecting residential environment improvement for vulnerable groups with construction skills training for self-reliant youth. The agreement was designed to improve living conditions for vulnerable populations, help self-reliant youth build a foundation for independence and strengthen the construction skills training system through inter-agency cooperation.

Under the MOU, the Construction Workers Mutual Aid Association will provide funding for the residential environment improvement project, oversee on-site training for construction skills program graduates, and handle the recruitment of self-reliant youth into construction skills training and their subsequent job placement.

The Korea Regional Self-Reliance Center Association will identify and recommend living spaces in need of improvement, select project recipients, manage follow-up care and handle complaint coordination. It also plans to inform youth in self-reliance programs about construction skills training to expand participation. The Korea Central Volunteer Center will recruit and manage volunteers for the residential improvement project and support training graduates in taking part in professional skills volunteer activities.

The three organizations plan to build a cooperative network among regional training institutions, self-reliance centers and volunteer centers, and will link on-site training for construction skills participants to the residential environment improvement project to strengthen practical competencies. They also agreed to jointly identify and promote successful cases to help spread social value more broadly.

Jang Geon, chairman of the Construction Workers Mutual Aid Association, said the agreement "carries great significance as a new cooperative model linking residential environment improvement for vulnerable groups with the training of skilled construction workers." He added that the association would "continue to expand cooperation with a wide range of organizations to enhance the vocational capabilities of construction workers, support stable employment, and pursue ESG management that grows together with local communities."