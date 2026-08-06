A man in his 60s who went missing while hiking with a mountaineering club on Hwakaksan in Gapyeong-gun, Gyeonggi Province, was found dead on the second day of the search.

Police and fire authorities found the man, identified only as A, collapsed on a forest road midway up Hwakaksan in Hwakak-ri, Buk-myeon, Gapyeong-gun, at around 7:07 a.m. Thursday.

A was in cardiac arrest when discovered and was transported to a hospital, but died shortly after.

The search began after authorities received a report at around 6:24 p.m. Wednesday that a hiking club member had not come back down from the mountain.

Authorities deployed firefighters, search-and-rescue dogs and police officers to comb the area around Hwakaksan.

Police plan to request an autopsy from the National Forensic Service to determine the exact cause of death.