A citizen who rescued a 19-month-old child who had fallen into Baegwun Lake in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, last May has donated part of the prize money he received for the act, according to city officials.

Uiwang city said Thursday that Kim Gyeong-ho, who received the LG Good Samaritan Award in the selfless devotion category, recently handed over a portion of his prize money to the Cheongye-dong community center where he lives, asking that it be used "to help children in need."

The community center passed Kim's donation on to three households with vulnerable children in the area.

Kim was inspecting an electrical switchboard along the walking trail around Baegwun Lake at around 7:10 p.m. on May 1 when he heard a splash. He spotted a 19-month-old girl who had fallen into the lake about 3 meters below a deck, threw off his work clothes and shoes, and jumped in immediately. He pulled the sinking child to the surface, then grabbed a life ring thrown by bystanders and held on until the girl was safely rescued.

The LG Welfare Foundation recognized Kim's courage in the face of danger last month, selecting him as the recipient of the LG Good Samaritan Award in the selfless devotion category.

"At a time when the importance of good deeds and a culture of sharing is growing in society, I was deeply moved to see him give back to the community the prize money he earned through his own courage and dedication," said Lee Tae-woo, head of the Cheongye-dong community office. "I hope the positive influence of Kim Gyeong-ho, who has put warm-hearted generosity into practice, will spread throughout our community."