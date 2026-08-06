Temperatures at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul surged Thursday morning — hitting 31.9 C at 8 a.m., 32.4 C at 9 a.m., 36.9 C at 10 a.m. and 37.5 C at 11 a.m. — as the capital entered its third consecutive day under a major heat wave warning. The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast a daytime high of 39 C for Seoul, with some projections suggesting the city could surpass 40 C for the first time in recorded history. The previous record high for Seoul was 39.6 C, set on Aug. 1, 2018.