A so-called "human refrigerator" — a walk-in cooling pod large enough for a single person to step inside and shed body heat in seconds — has become a talking point in Japan.

Japanese industrial tool and machinery manufacturer Trusco Nakayama is selling the device, dubbed the "Do Hiemon Box," according to Bloomberg and other media outlets Wednesday.

The unit is sized to fit one adult and maintains an internal temperature of around 15 degrees Celsius. When a user steps inside, it blasts 5-degree cold air to rapidly lower body temperature.

The pod particularly targets the back of the neck for cooling and features a bench-style seat so users can sit and rest. Wheels allow it to be moved easily wherever it is needed.

Since its launch earlier this year, about 200 units have been sold to construction sites, golf courses, universities and leisure facilities.

The device runs on a standard electrical outlet, with electricity costs of roughly 15.8 yen per hour — a modest running expense. The unit itself, however, carries a steep price tag of 1.5 million yen ($9,510).

Fumiaki Matsubara, a general manager at Trusco Nakayama, described the pod as more than just a rest space. "The concept is a space to prevent the body from deteriorating due to heat, rather than simply a place to relax," he said, adding that demand for workplace cooling products has been doubling every year for years.

The company expects demand to grow beyond construction sites to shopping malls, summer festivals and other crowded venues as severe heat waves become an annual reality.