The Busan Museum of Art announced Thursday that it will hold an overseas exhibition titled "Young Perspectives, New Visions" at Today Art Museum in Beijing, China, from Aug. 23 to Oct. 7.

The exhibition marks the first co-organized project between the Busan Museum of Art and Today Art Museum, conceived as a "Busan-based young artists global project" to present the artists' work to audiences in China from a fresh perspective.

The Busan Museum of Art identified East Asia as an overseas hub for productive dialogue on contemporary art. Today Art Museum, the partner institution, has a track record of experimental programming and international collaboration in contemporary art, and will help shape the exhibition's goals of expanding international exchange and critical discourse.

"Young Perspectives, New Visions" is a flagship exhibition the museum has run since 1999 to support the creative development of local artists. The museum is providing eight artists selected through a 2025 open call with a phased two-to-three-year program covering domestic exhibitions, overseas exhibitions and international networking.

The domestic leg was held last year at Seonggok Museum of Art in Seoul, and this year the artists' work travels to Today Art Museum, a nonprofit private institution in China. The eight participating artists — Kang I-gyeong, Kim Mi-rae, Kim Jae-won, Kim Tae-seong, Park Ji-hye, Park Hyeon-seong, Yu Jang-u and Yu Hana — were born in or are based in Busan, and each explores in their own way the traces of compressed modernity experienced by East Asian cities.

Drawing on the shared East Asian modernity of Busan and Beijing, the exhibition uses a range of formats — looping video imagery, installations that probe structure and gaps, and experiments that expand the materiality of painting — to illuminate the East Asian modern era shaped by rapid urbanization and industrialization through multiple perspectives.

Seo Jin-seok, director of the Busan Museum of Art, said he hopes the exhibition will serve as "a starting point for cooperation between art institutions in Busan and Beijing, and across East Asia more broadly."