A thermometer installed at Montmartre Park in Seocho-gu, Seoul, read 35 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning amid a nationwide heat wave. Heat wave advisories are in effect across most of the country, with major heat wave alerts issued for many parts of Greater Seoul and some areas of South Jeolla Province. A major heat wave alert is issued when an area that has already recorded a daily maximum apparent temperature of 35 degrees or higher for at least two consecutive days is forecast to see a daily maximum apparent temperature of 38 degrees or higher, or a daily maximum temperature of 39 degrees or higher, for at least one more day.