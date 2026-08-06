A thermometer installed at Montmartre Park in Seocho-gu, Seoul, read 35 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning amid a continuing heat wave across the country. Heat wave advisories are in effect for most parts of the country, while extreme heat wave warnings have been issued for many areas in Greater Seoul and parts of South Jeolla Province. An extreme heat wave warning is issued when an area that has already recorded a daily maximum heat index of 35 degrees or higher for two or more consecutive days is forecast to see a daily maximum heat index of 38 degrees or higher, or a daily high temperature of 39 degrees or higher, for at least one more day.