South Gyeongsang Province received presidential commendations in both the administrative and resident categories at the government's 7th Islands Day ceremony, earning recognition for its achievements in sustainable island development policy.

The province said it joined the Islands Day event, held Thursday through Sunday at the Yeosu World Expo site in South Jeolla Province, to promote its top island tourism resources while also receiving the two presidential commendations for contributions to regional revitalization.

Son Eun-young, an official in the province's fishery village development division, received the administrative commendation. Son was recognized for improving living conditions and advancing island specialization projects that raised residents' quality of life.

South Gyeongsang Province is home to 555 islands — 80 inhabited and 475 uninhabited. It is also carrying out its fourth comprehensive island development plan, which will invest 239.3 billion won ($168 million) through 2027 to expand infrastructure on 34 islands.

Chu Hyeong-yun, the village chief of Bijindo Island in Tongyeong, received the resident category commendation for leading community-centered specialization projects.

Bijindo ran pilot programs last year developing haenyeo diving experiences and haenyeo-inspired meal offerings, and plans to launch a resident-led tourism revenue model this month with the opening of a "sea cafe." The island also has a foundation for extended-stay tourism, with 13 guesthouses and other existing infrastructure to draw on.

During the event, the province will operate a joint promotional exhibition pavilion alongside seven coastal cities and counties — Changwon, Tongyeong, Geoje, Sacheon, Goseong, Namhae and Hadong. The pavilion will showcase signature island brands and specialized experience programs to visitors.

Lee Sang-hun, director of the province's marine and fisheries bureau, said the awards were "the fruit of efforts by both the administration and residents together," adding that the province would "do its utmost to promote South Gyeongsang's outstanding island resources and create island environments where residents want to live and visitors want to come."