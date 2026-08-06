The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC), led by President Yoo Seung-min, held a special education session Wednesday for national team athletes and coaches preparing for the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, inviting Korean history lecturer Choi Tae-sung to speak at the Champion House auditorium of the National Training Center in Jincheon.

The session was organized as part of "Team Korea CARE," a project designed to strengthen the mental resilience of the South Korean delegation ahead of the games. It focused on helping athletes and coaches reflect on the significance of representing the country and deepen their sense of pride, responsibility and mission as national team members.

Choi delivered a lecture titled "The Meaning of the Taeguk Mark Found in History," emphasizing that the athletes' pursuit of excellence is itself part of the ongoing story of Korean sport.

More than 220 athletes and coaches from 20 sports, including track and field, attended the session. Participants reflected on their roles and responsibilities as national team members and reaffirmed their commitment to competing as a unified Korean delegation at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

National Training Center Director Kim Taek-su said he hoped the session would give athletes and coaches a renewed appreciation of what the Taeguk mark represents and the responsibility that comes with it. "The KSOC will continue to support the delegation so they can perform at their best at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, grounded in strong mental fortitude and a sense of mission," he said.