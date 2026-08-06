Six of 8 banks see South Korea growing 3% or more this year

Bank of Korea may revise forecast upward on export, current account strength

Workers load semiconductors made by Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix onto an aircraft at the Korean Air cargo terminal at Incheon International Airport on Thursday. [Herald DB]
Workers load semiconductors made by Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix onto an aircraft at the Korean Air cargo terminal at Incheon International Airport on Thursday. [Herald DB]

Major global investment banks have raised their South Korea growth forecasts for a fourth consecutive month, as stronger-than-expected second-quarter output and sustained gains in semiconductor-led exports and the current account surplus bolster the case for annual growth topping 3%.

The average real GDP growth forecast for South Korea this year from eight major investment banks stood at 3.2% as of late last month, up 0.2 percentage points from 3.0% at the end of June, according to the Korea Center for International Finance. The average forecast has risen for four consecutive months since April, when it stood at 2.4%.

Six of the eight banks projected South Korea's economy would grow 3% or more this year. JPMorgan offered the highest forecast at 3.8%, followed by Citi at 3.7% and HSBC at 3.4%. Barclays and Goldman Sachs each projected 3.2%.

The upward revisions were driven in part by second-quarter growth that came in well above expectations. Real GDP expanded 0.6% quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter, far exceeding the Bank of Korea's forecast of 0.2%.

Strong exports and current account data have also lifted growth expectations. South Korea's cumulative current account surplus for the first half of this year reached $191.01 billion, 26.1% above the Bank of Korea's earlier projection for the period. Merchandise exports in June surpassed $100 billion for the first time in history, with non-IT sectors such as steel contributing alongside semiconductors.

Analysts say the Bank of Korea is now likely to raise its annual growth forecast from 2.6% to above 3% when it releases its revised economic outlook on Aug. 27.


rim@heraldcorp.com