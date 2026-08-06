Belgium's newly introduced voluntary military service program drew a surge of interest from young people, filling its recruitment quota almost immediately.

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken said 3,000 people applied for the voluntary service program and 500 were selected for the first cohort, according to European affairs outlet Euractiv on Tuesday. The quota was filled with ease, and the selected group was 80 percent male and 20 percent female.

While some had initially raised concerns about youth apathy and the government's capacity to run the program, Francken said the results exceeded expectations.

Those selected will begin basic military training in the army, navy or air force within the coming weeks and will later have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in operational units. Participants receive a monthly salary of 2,000 euros ($2,310), and upon completing the program may apply to serve as regular soldiers or reservists.

The Belgian government expects the one-year program to help participants develop not only military and technical skills but also discipline and a sense of responsibility — qualities it says will benefit them as they enter civilian life.

The government formally launched the voluntary enlistment initiative last November, when it sent letters to 130,000 teenagers aged 17 encouraging them to sign up for a year of voluntary military service.

Belgium plans to double its current military force of about 24,000 — including reservists — by 2035, and aims to increase annual voluntary service program enrollment to 1,000 participants by the same year.

To that end, physical fitness standards for new recruits and reservists will be relaxed starting next month, and the maximum age for reservist eligibility has been raised from 49 to 67.

Meanwhile, Francken acknowledged growing calls to reintroduce mandatory military service in light of rapid shifts in the global security landscape, including the war in Ukraine, but said conscription was not a realistic option given decades of defense budget cuts and force reductions.

Belgium abolished conscription in 1993 and has maintained an all-volunteer military ever since.