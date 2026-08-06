Seoul's youth athletic delegation wrapped up the 2026 International Children's Games (ICG) in Hualien, Taiwan, with four gold medals, three silver and three bronze, the Seoul Metropolitan Government Sports Council said Thursday. The competition ran from Saturday through Thursday.

About 1,500 young athletes from more than 70 cities across 26 countries took part, competing and exchanging cultures. Seoul's delegation entered three sports: archery, taekwondo and table tennis.

In archery, Kim Yun-jo, Jung Hyun-woo and Park Ye-jun combined to win gold in the men's recurve team event, while Jung also took the men's recurve individual title to become the delegation's only double gold medalist. Kim Hyo-bin added a silver in the women's EMC individual event, and the mixed recurve team claimed bronze — giving archery a haul of two gold, one silver and one bronze.

Taekwondo produced two more gold medals: Choi Tae-min won the men's combined under-78kg class and Park Seo-ha took the women's under-52kg title. Jo Seong-hyeon added a silver in the women's under-59kg class and Jeong Hye-rin a bronze in the women's under-44kg class, for a final tally of two gold, one silver and one bronze in the sport.

In table tennis, Kim Ji-yu earned a silver in the women's event and Kim Hyeon-jung a bronze in the men's.

A Seoul Metropolitan Government Sports Council official congratulated the athletes for giving their all and bringing honor to the city. "We hope the invaluable experience gained at this competition will serve as a strong foundation for the growth of these young athletes, who will lead Korean sports in the years to come," the official said.