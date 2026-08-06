Kosdaq-listed Wavus has declared a strategic overhaul to transform itself into an advanced AI solutions company.

Wavus released a shareholder letter Thursday under the names of its co-CEOs, laying out a mid- to long-term business strategy and shareholder return policy aimed at enhancing corporate value.

Wavus is a geospatial information platform specialist that has spent the past two decades building major national infrastructure projects, including the Korea Real Estate Administration Intelligence System (KRAS) and the K-Geo platform.

"Despite a string of wins in key future-oriented projects — including building a 'liftable vertiport platform' for Korea Airports Corporation and an 'AI platform for enterprise-wide AI transformation' for the Korea Electrical Safety Corporation — our current share price remains significantly undervalued relative to our asset value and growth potential, and we feel a deep sense of responsibility," the company said.

In response, Wavus outlined a value-up strategy to move beyond its identity as a simple systems integration firm and win revaluation as an AI solution and AI agent service company.

The company plans to launch specialized AI agent services for the legal and licensing sectors, centered on its proprietary GeOnAI v1.0. It will also add new services to GeOnPaaS, its cloud-based geospatial information platform, to open new markets and secure additional revenue streams.

Wavus also intends to accelerate the commercialization of large-scale national R&D projects in urban safety AI, digital twin technology and urban air mobility (UAM) traffic management, building a resilient growth portfolio insulated from economic fluctuations.

Alongside strengthening its business competitiveness, Wavus plans to expand communication with the market. To that end, the company will bolster its investor relations team, hold regular IR sessions and broaden outreach to investors. It also plans to increase engagement with media and institutional investors to share management performance and growth strategy more proactively.

The company also said it will establish a mid- to long-term capital allocation plan based on meaningful results from its GeoAI business and improved profitability, and will actively review shareholder return policies.

"Wavus stands at the threshold of a leap forward — to be revalued not merely as a geospatial data builder, but as a leader in GeoAI and physical AI platforms," said co-CEOs Kim Hak-seong and Park Chang-hun. "We are committed to re-rating the company's corporate value to what it is truly worth and rewarding shareholders with share price appreciation."

To stabilize its share price and enhance corporate value, Wavus decided in May to consolidate its shares, merging the par value from 100 won to 500 won per share. The reference price following the consolidation was set at 2,950 won.