Film critic Kim Do-hun deleted a post widely interpreted as targeting actor Jung Jun-won, then said Jung is "a yangban," or gentleman, "who performs brilliantly."

According to Kim's Instagram, he removed a post he had put up Wednesday and left the comment on a new upload. In that new post, Kim shared an image of an account with zero posts, zero followers and zero following, accompanied by the phrase "Just don't."

One user commented on the post, writing that following Kim's original remarks, articles had spread widely and the actor was being portrayed as "an actor cosplaying as an introvert." The user added that while Kim had deleted the post, "the perception that has already spread won't disappear easily," calling the situation unfortunate.

The user also urged Kim, if he had time, to watch the actor's appearances on other variety programs, saying "there are many different sides to him that make it unfair to judge based on a single broadcast."

In response, Kim struck a different tone from his post the day before, saying, "He's a yangban who performs brilliantly, so I'll make sure to watch his drama series."

Earlier Wednesday, Kim had written that "these days there are celebrities who go on TV, adopt an introvert concept and pretend they can't do anything they're asked to do," adding, "Strangely, it's always men who do that."

Kim did not name anyone specifically, but the timing and content of the post led many to interpret it as directed at Jung. Jung had drawn controversy for his reserved demeanor when he appeared on MBC's "Nol-myeon Mwohani?" (Hangout with Yoo), which aired Saturday.