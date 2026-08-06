A man in his 60s died after lying on a road while intoxicated and being struck by two trucks in North Gyeongsang Province.

According to police and fire department authorities, the incident occurred at around 1:41 a.m. Thursday on a road in Bugi-ri, Jillyang-eup, Gyeongsan, when a man identified only as A, in his 60s, was hit in succession by two one-ton trucks while lying drunk on the road.

A was transported to a hospital in cardiac arrest but ultimately died.

Police booked the two truck drivers on charges of causing death under the Special Act on Traffic Accidents and plan to investigate the exact circumstances of the incident.