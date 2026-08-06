US Forces Korea Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson welcomed newly appointed US Ambassador to South Korea Michelle Steel on Wednesday, saying "people are at the center of all efforts" and expressing hope that "diplomacy and defense will work in close step to advance peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula."

The US Embassy in Seoul shared the remarks Thursday on X, formerly Twitter. Brunson also posted the same message on his own X account.

Earlier, Steel visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday to submit her credentials and formally begin her duties as ambassador.