A pedestrian and bicycle path built in Incheon's Yeonsu-gu to connect Songdo International City with the old downtown area has drawn high satisfaction ratings from residents.

Yeonsu-gu conducted an online satisfaction survey of 723 users from July 8 to July 21, finding that 90.3 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with the path, the district office announced Thursday.

The most common reason for satisfaction was that the path "helps with health improvement and leisure activities," cited by 44.2 percent of respondents, followed by the provision of a safe walking and cycling environment at 27.7 percent.

The path draws an average of about 4,000 users a day and has established itself as a key walking and cycling route shared by residents of Songdo (54.6 percent) and the old downtown area (39.7 percent).

Walking and running was the most common purpose of use at 59.6 percent, followed by cycling at 23.2 percent.

Based on the survey results, the district plans to continue improving safety and convenience facilities along the path.