Samsung Fire Mobility Museum announced Thursday it will hold a nighttime "Car Meet" on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m., inviting visitors to experience automotive culture on a midsummer evening.

The event will take place at the circular plaza in front of the exhibition hall at Samsung Fire Mobility Museum in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. The museum is a dedicated automotive exhibition space where visitors can explore the history and culture of automobiles as well as future mobility technology.

A car meet is a cultural gathering where car enthusiasts display their vehicles and connect with one another, giving visitors a chance to admire a wide variety of cars and experience automotive culture firsthand.

Participating clubs and individual owners include 20th Century 4WD, W140 Cafe, S2000 Korea, the Daewoo Motor Preservation Research Institute, OUTOFSERVICE and TEAM TDL. The lineup will feature hard-to-find vintage and classic cars alongside customized vehicles, offering a broad range of automotive styles for visitors to enjoy.

The nighttime car meet is being held in conjunction with the Motor Festival at a nearby speedway. A free shuttle bus will run between the speedway and the museum that day, making it easy for visitors to attend both events. Guests can take in the motorsport action at the track and the evening vehicle exhibition, experiencing a full range of automotive culture in a single outing.

The Motor Festival is the Nexen Tire Speedway Motor Festival, co-hosted by Nexen Tire and Everland Speedway. Now in its fourth edition since launching in 2023, the festival runs across five rounds per year. The event features driving classes in which participants take their own vehicles around the circuit, a passenger experience program in professional drivers' cars, and vehicle exhibitions.

"This nighttime car meet was designed so that not only car enthusiasts but also families visiting the museum during the summer vacation can enjoy it together," a Samsung Fire Mobility Museum official said. "We plan to continue offering a variety of programs that let people experience the value of automotive culture and mobility in an approachable way."