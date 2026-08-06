Incheon Transit Corp. far exceeded its first-half fiscal spending target this year, recording the highest budget execution rate among public institutions under the Incheon city government.

The corporation announced Thursday that it had disbursed 78.3 percent of its rapid-execution budget in the first half of the year, deploying a total of 40.8 billion won ($28.6 million) ahead of schedule.

That figure significantly surpassed the 61.5 percent first-half target set by the Ministry of Interior and Safety, with the corporation achieving 127.4 percent of its goal.

The result was the highest among Incheon's directly managed municipal enterprises and affiliated public corporations and agencies.

The execution rate also rose 9 percentage points from 69.3 percent in the same period last year, reflecting a faster pace of fiscal spending.

The government's rapid local fiscal execution policy calls on public bodies to front-load budget spending from the start of the year to stimulate local economies in response to economic downturns and sluggish consumer demand.

To meet that goal, the corporation strengthened its budget management framework from the beginning of the year, requiring each department to draw up spending plans in advance and conducting regular progress reviews. It focused on channeling fiscal resources into the local economy in a timely manner, surpassing the government's targets of 28 percent in the first quarter and 61.5 percent by the end of the first half.