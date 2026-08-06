Korea Investment & Securities held a recruitment fair called "KIS Chat in Seoul" at its Yeouido headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday, the company announced Thursday.

The event was organized to introduce domestic securities industry careers and the firm itself to students studying abroad who had returned to Korea for summer break.

About 160 students enrolled at overseas universities attended after learning of the event through Korean student associations abroad. The fair featured job-function briefings covering roles in global business, investment banking and digital operations, as well as consultation booths where attendees could meet current employees and ask questions directly.

President Kim Sung-hwan outlined the company's global expansion strategy, saying Korea Investment & Securities is "competing in advanced financial markets, building world-class product and service capabilities, and moving beyond Korea to become the No. 1 firm in Asia."

He added that the company needs global talent to join that journey. "The spirit of challenge you have shown — making your own judgments and choices in an unfamiliar overseas environment — can be a powerful asset to Korea Investment & Securities' global growth," he said.

Korea Investment & Securities has recruited global talent through a dedicated overseas university hiring track every year since 2015.

The company is also accepting applications for a student ambassador program. Any university student — currently enrolled or on a leave of absence, at domestic or overseas institutions — may apply through Friday, with 50 positions available. Top performers will be offered an experiential internship and will be exempt from the document screening stage when applying for the company's open new-hire recruitment.