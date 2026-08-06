SBS will air actor Hwang Jung-min's episode of the variety show "Teumannamyeon" Season 5 as scheduled, even as he remains embroiled in a privacy controversy.

On Wednesday, the production team released a preview for the season premiere, set to air Tuesday at 9 p.m. The clip features returning hosts Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok alongside guests Hwang Jung-min and Jung Ho-yeon, who appear together to promote their film "Hope."

In the preview, Hwang and Jung threw themselves into even minor games with full intensity. Jung reacted emotionally to rule explanations alone, putting her competitive focus on display.

The two guests followed along with choreography from the song "RED RED" and erupted in cheers and groans over game results, adding to the show's signature unpredictability. Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok burst into laughter at Jung's personal talent showcase, while Hwang drew laughs by misremembering the "Geoje Yaho" internet meme as "Geoje Yaong," hinting at lively chemistry among the four.

The controversy began July 29, when a person identified only as A claimed on social media to be Hwang's former partner and posted what they said were records of phone calls and text messages between the two.

Hwang's agency said the person behind the posts is "a stalking crime suspect who has continuously harassed Hwang Jung-min," adding that Hwang has filed a criminal complaint against A. The agency also said a court imposed restraining orders on the suspect on three separate occasions and issued a summary order carrying a fine of 3 million won ($2,100) after recognizing the stalking charges. The dispute between the two sides has continued since.

Season 5 of "Teumannamyeon" featuring Hwang Jung-min airs Tuesday at 9 p.m.