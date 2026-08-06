A man who wandered through a city street shirtless and carrying a knife has been detained by police.

The Goyang Police Station in Gyeonggi Province is investigating a man in his 30s, identified only as A, on charges of causing public anxiety by carrying a bladed weapon in a public place, police said Thursday.

A is accused of walking along a street in Hwajong-dong, Deogyang-gu, Goyang, at around 4 p.m. Tuesday while shirtless and holding a knife.

He was not found to have swung the weapon or threatened anyone.

During police questioning, A said he had purchased a knife and cutting board to learn cooking and was on his way home, adding that he had taken off his shirt because of the heat.

"He was not intoxicated, and we are currently looking into whether he has any mental illness," a police official said.