KB Securities announced Thursday it will run a promotional event through Oct. 2, offering a range of benefits to customers who transfer domestic shares held at other brokerages to KB Securities.

Under the promotion, customers who transfer domestic shares and meet trading and asset-maintenance requirements will receive a domestic share coupon worth 20,000 won for every 10 million won ($7,000) in net transfers. The maximum payout per person is 4 million won. The offer is open to individual customers residing in South Korea who hold a non-face-to-face or bank-linked comprehensive brokerage account.

To qualify, customers must transfer at least 10 million won in domestic shares on a net basis during the event period, execute at least 20 million won in domestic share trades through the registered account, and maintain assets equal to or greater than the net transfer amount through Oct. 30. Eligible assets for transfer include domestic shares listed on the Kospi and Kosdaq, as well as domestically listed ETFs and exchange-traded notes (ETNs). Eligible instruments for trading are domestic shares and domestically listed equity ETFs and ETNs. Single-stock leveraged products — including leveraged ETFs and ETNs — are excluded from both the transfer and trading categories.

The promotion also includes weekly prize draws. Each week over eight weeks, KB Securities will draw 2,000 customers who traded at least 100 million won in domestic shares and award each 10,000 won in cash, while 500 customers who traded at least 1 billion won will each receive 100,000 won. Customers who meet the weekly trading threshold can win in multiple weeks. Customers registered with KB Securities' MyData service as of Friday will also receive a separate undisclosed benefit.

"We designed the event so that customers can continue to receive benefits from the moment they transfer their shares through the entire trading process that follows," said Son Hui-jae, head of KB Securities' digital business group. "We will keep expanding benefits that customers can tangibly feel."

KB Securities recently launched an open application programming interface (API) service for individual customers. The open API lets customers link KB Securities functions — including market price inquiries, order placement and account management — with programs they develop themselves or with third-party services.