LIV Golf has secured a new anchor investor, opening a path forward for the league's survival.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil announced Thursday that the league had completed a framework investment agreement with a lead investor who has received board approval. "The signing with the investor and board approval have both been finalized, and we are working through the detailed terms with the goal of closing the final agreement in September," O'Neil said. He added that more than 12 institutional and investment entities beyond the lead investor have expressed strong interest in participating as minority shareholders.

The announcement marks the first major fundraising news since Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund declared it would halt all financial support for LIV Golf after the 2026 season, according to Golfweek.

O'Neil disclosed only the agreement itself on Thursday, declining to reveal the specific investment amount or detailed terms. The league had been seeking between $250 million and $350 million in outside investment to sustain its operations.

The most striking change accompanying the new investment is a sweeping overhaul of the ownership structure. The reconstituted LIV Golf will move away from its previous model of exclusive Saudi capital control, transitioning to a player-led equity structure in which the league's own players will hold a majority stake. Officials described it as a first among major global professional sports leagues, designed to give players authority and accountability as co-owners rather than simply prize-money recipients.

With the new investment secured, LIV Golf's continuation beyond 2027 is now possible — though how it operates will look markedly different from before. The golf world has taken to calling the new model "LIV 2.0."

The number of tournaments held annually will shrink from 14 to 10, with five events in the United States and five in international markets. The per-event purses that previously ran into the tens of millions of dollars are also expected to be scaled back to more realistic levels.

LIV Golf had lured world-class players — including Jon Rahm of Spain, Bryson DeChambeau of the United States and Cameron Smith of Australia — with signing bonuses worth hundreds of millions of dollars. But as Saudi capital withdraws, purses shrink and the schedule contracts, the golf world expects continued upheaval over whether marquee players will stay or return to the PGA Tour.

Analysts view the investment as more than a simple capital raise — a last-ditch effort to stem the departure of star players and find a path to coexistence. Whether a leaner LIV Golf, armed with the unprecedented offer of player equity ownership, can achieve sustainable commercial success remains the question the golf world is watching most closely.