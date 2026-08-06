Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor (38, Ireland) underwent knee surgery earlier this month following an injury sustained during UFC 329.

McGregor shared an optimistic update on his recovery via social media on Wednesday. "The surgery went very successfully. I am confident of a great outcome," he wrote.

McGregor made his comeback after a five-year absence in the UFC 329 main event on July 11, facing Max Holloway. He suffered a serious right knee injury while landing after his first kick attempt, and referee Mike Beltran stopped the fight via TKO just 69 seconds into the opening round.

The injury involved the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his right knee. Before the surgery, McGregor posted two videos showing his knee's progress — one in which he performed knee extension exercises and another showing him working out on a rowing machine.

News of the surgery drew wide support from MMA fans, who also expressed keen interest in when McGregor might return to the octagon.

McGregor has recently suggested that his next fight — the final bout remaining on his current UFC contract — will likely take place during UFC International Fight Week in July next year.

Expectations that he will return to peak form are hard to sustain. His recurring leg injuries have raised serious questions about his durability, and a decline in performance following such a string of setbacks appears inevitable.

McGregor had already endured a lengthy layoff after breaking his left leg in the first round against Dustin Poirier in 2021. A planned bout with Michael Chandler in June 2024 fell through when he fractured a toe in training, extending his absence further. That amounts to three consecutive fractures — a run of injuries that those close to the sport say can take a significant psychological toll as well.

His box-office appeal, however, remains intact. UFC 329 generated a record $25 million in gate revenue, the highest in UFC history. Even as his long-term value may be waning, the UFC is likely to view him as too lucrative a draw to let go.