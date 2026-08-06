Past remarks by director Jang Hang-jun about actor Jeong Jun-won are drawing renewed attention as Jeong finds himself at the center of a controversy over his attitude.

A video titled "Siso Entertainment Chaotic Content Competition Filled with Shouting and Slander," published last September on the YouTube channel "Bibo TV," has been circulating across online communities including Instiz since Wednesday.

In the video, actor Bae Je-gi connected Jeong on a live call to Jang, who was appearing as a judge for a Bibo TV content competition. Jeong mentioned a past connection, saying he had once auditioned for one of Jang's projects.

Jeong had not been cast in that audition. After the call ended, when the other panelists asked Jang whether he remembered Jeong and why he had not cast him, Jang said, "I remember him. We held intensive auditions at the time," adding, "He was a little lacking in manners. He was rude."

The remarks were delivered in a lighthearted, variety-show atmosphere, but Jang went on to say with a laugh, "His acting is 100 points, but his manners are 40 points." As the panelists burst into laughter, fellow judge Song Eun-i said she hoped no one would misread the situation, noting the comment was meant to be funny. Jang then wrapped up by saying, "It was a joke."

The video attracted little attention at the time, but it has resurfaced as Jeong's recent behavior on a variety program sparked criticism.

On Saturday, Jeong appeared on MBC's variety program "Nolmyeon Mwohani?" alongside actor Gong Hyo-jin to promote the new MBC drama series "A Bona Fide Killer." Throughout the broadcast, he struggled to answer questions, hesitated frequently and appeared to lean on Gong for support. His reluctant participation in segments including a "one-sentence challenge" and an acting challenge drew widespread criticism.

After the broadcast, online criticism of his seemingly indifferent attitude poured in. Some argued that, as an actor 11 years into his career, his behavior could not simply be explained away as shyness.

As the backlash grew, fellow cast members including Gong and Haha came to his defense, saying he had simply been very nervous, but the criticism did not subside.

Jeong made his debut in the 2015 film "Jolyuingan" and rose to stardom playing Gu Do-won in the tvN drama series "Resident Playbook."