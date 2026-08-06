Five apartment complexes in Jangwi-dong, Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, will host the 2nd Jangwi New Town Modu Moryeo Festival — known by its shorthand "Jangnyumomope" — on Saturday along Jangwol-ro 37 and the surrounding area.

The festival was launched in 2025 by residents of five complexes — Kkumeui Sup I'Park, Raemian Jangwi First High, Raemian Jangwi Fore County, Kkumeui Sup Daemyung Luchen and Kkumeui Sup Kolon Haneulchae — as a community gathering for roughly 5,000 households. The inaugural edition drew an enthusiastic response from Jangwi New Town residents, paving the way for this year's second installment.

The first festival turned a car-free street into a lively venue with experience booths run by each complex, a flea market, a communal calligraphy performance, talent-showcase performances by residents and food stalls — earning praise for opening warm channels of communication among neighbors.

This year's edition expands the footprint to include Gandae Children's Park, where organizers will set up a giant water slide and a splash zone for children, teenagers and families. Alongside the water attractions, residents will run a variety of hands-on booths, a food market and cultural performances. Organizers say the all-ages festival is also designed to offer adults a moment of relaxation in the heart of the city.

Lee, a 38-year-old Jangwi-dong resident, said moving to the neighborhood in 2024 had left little opportunity to connect with neighbors until last year's festival changed that. "At the first Jangwi Momope, all the neighbors from across Jangwi New Town came together, and I was so happy to open up and make friends I hadn't had before," she said, adding that she had already marked this year's date on her calendar.

Seongbuk-gu Mayor Lee Seung-ro said he found it deeply meaningful and a source of pride that residents had come together on their own initiative to break down barriers between complexes and sustain a joint festival built on mutual support. "We will spare no administrative or fiscal support at the district level to help resident-led community-building projects flourish even more actively — not only in Jangwi New Town but across the various neighborhoods of Seongbuk-gu," he said.