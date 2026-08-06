City launches 'Namyangju-style' fast-track housing redevelopment support system

Namyangju City, led by Mayor Choi Hyeon-deok, has launched an initiative called the "Namyangju-style Housing Redevelopment Fast Track" to reduce the burden on residents caused by prolonged redevelopment and reconstruction projects and to support balanced development of older urban areas.

According to the city Thursday, redevelopment and reconstruction projects take an average of more than 15 years from the designation of a redevelopment zone to completion. Systematic and swift administrative support is needed to ease the housing instability and financial strain residents face when projects are delayed.

In response, Namyangju plans to establish the Fast Track framework to accelerate the pace of redevelopment projects.

The Fast Track system connects administrative support — from the initial resident proposal stage through permits and approvals to demolition and completion — into a single, unified process. Its core aim is to minimize project delays by rapidly coordinating inter-departmental consultations and review procedures.

Key elements include expanding the scope of eligible redevelopment projects and supporting the drafting of redevelopment plans through a residential lifestyle zone plan; operating an integrated review committee for redevelopment projects; establishing unified supervision standards for demolition work; running a working-level coordination body for redevelopment projects; introducing an electronic consent system; and providing education for association officers along with regulatory improvements.

At the planning stage, the city will broaden residents' options and strengthen the foundation for project implementation.

The city has drawn up a residential lifestyle zone plan dividing the urban area into 19 residential zones, giving redevelopment projects greater flexibility. Areas that meet redevelopment requirements can pursue projects tailored to residents' wishes and local conditions through resident proposals, and the city will support the designation of redevelopment zones and the formulation of redevelopment plans.

Permit and approval procedures will also be shortened.

Previously, reviews covering architecture, landscape, traffic, disaster impact and urban planning were conducted separately, with individual reviews taking more than 18 months in total. The city plans to consolidate these under a single integrated review committee, cutting the review period to around six months.

Delays caused by differing opinions between departments — which slow consultations and follow-up procedures — will be resolved by a working-level coordination body headed by the vice mayor, which will handle key issues in one sitting.

To ensure the body operates on a stable footing, the city is preparing a legal basis for its establishment and operation in a related municipal ordinance and is proceeding with follow-up steps for a revised bill that has completed its public notice period.

In addition, the city plans to establish unified supervision standards for demolition work and operational guidelines for the electronic consent system, and to conduct training for association officers, raising safety and transparency across the entire redevelopment process.

"The Fast Track is a Namyangju-style administrative support framework designed to systematically connect every stage of a redevelopment project — from planning to completion — and to resolve project issues swiftly," Mayor Choi said. "We will improve aging residential environments, expand housing supply and support the stable resettlement of original residents, so that new towns and older urban areas can develop in a balanced way."

He added that once all redevelopment projects currently under way are completed, a total of 26,971 housing units are expected to be supplied. "We will strengthen administrative support across the entire redevelopment process so that residents can feel the difference," he said.