A Japanese woman in her 20s who lived in South Korea and worked as a social media influencer died while broadcasting live, prompting a police investigation.

According to police, the woman, identified only as A, was found dead at around 5:33 a.m. Wednesday in an officetel in Hangang-ro-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

A, who had about 80,000 followers, died while streaming live on TikTok from her residence, and the incident was broadcast in real time.

Police responded after an acquaintance of A filed a report. Users on X, formerly Twitter, also posted calls for help on her behalf.

The Yongsan Police Station is investigating the exact circumstances of her death.

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