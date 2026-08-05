Jungnang-gu is operating the Jungnang Physical Fitness Certification Center to help residents assess their fitness levels and manage their health.

The center runs as part of the National Fitness 100 project, a program jointly promoted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation, offering professional fitness assessments and personalized exercise consultations. Since opening on Jan. 7, the center had served more than 1,300 residents as of Monday, ranking third among 19 Seoul fitness centers in usage for the second quarter of 2026.

The center has run a range of fitness assessment programs to make health management accessible in residents' daily lives. A quick fitness check tied to the Jungnang Seoul Rose Festival in May drew 611 participants, while a "Jungnang Fitness Day" event held at the district office in July attracted 211.

Those efforts earned the center recognition as a standout district operation in the second-quarter results for Seoul's network of fitness centers.

Residents who wish to use the center must make a reservation in advance and come dressed in comfortable clothing and athletic shoes. Details on the schedule and how to apply are available on the Jungnang Physical Fitness Certification Center website or the Jungnang-gu Public Health Center website.

"It is important to have an accurate understanding of your own fitness level in order to manage your health," District Mayor Ryu Gyeong-gi said. "We will work to make the Jungnang Physical Fitness Certification Center a place where residents can easily check their fitness and manage their health in a systematic way."