The Cheongju Sangdang Police Station said Wednesday it has booked a woman in her 30s, identified only as A, on charges of abandoning her pet dog in violation of the Animal Protection Act. She was released without detention and remains under investigation.

A is accused of abandoning her dog at a playground in Sannam-dong, Seowon-gu, Cheongju, on Saturday.

She allegedly tied the dog to a playground post and left a note indicating the animal had been abandoned.

A passerby posted about the dog on social media, prompting its transfer to a companion animal shelter.

When police arrived at the scene, A reportedly appeared without warning and told officers she was the dog's owner.

The high temperature in Cheongju that day reached 36 degrees Celsius.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.