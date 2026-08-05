Gwanak-gu has produced a four-part AI-generated video series to help residents better understand the individual official land price system, which many find difficult to navigate.

Individual official land prices serve as the baseline for roughly 60 administrative functions, including land-related taxes and various levies, but the complexity of the assessment process and its many applications has long made the system hard for residents to grasp.

Particularly as rapid-integration planning housing redevelopment projects and Moa Town neighborhood renewal initiatives have gained momentum in recent years, residents' attention to land prices and demand for related information have grown steadily.

The four videos cover the concept of individual official land prices and how to look them up, their main uses in taxes and levies, the assessment procedure including land-characteristic surveys and appraiser verification, and Gwanak-gu's land price administrative services — among them an appraiser consultation program, a year-round opinion submission channel, and a KakaoTalk notification service.

The district produced the series using generative AI and video-editing software, handling every stage in-house — from planning and scriptwriting to video generation and editing — without outside contractors or a separate budget.

The videos are available through the Gwanak-gu website under the menu path "Field Information → Urban/Housing/Real Estate → Real Estate/Cadastral → Individual Official Land Price," as well as on the district's official SNS channels.

The district expects the series to improve residents' understanding of the individual official land price system and broaden access to information, allowing people to find what they need more easily and quickly while raising overall satisfaction with land price administrative services.

Going forward, the district plans to use the videos as public guidance materials during the official land price review, opinion-submission and announcement periods, and to update the content continuously to reflect regulatory changes and resident needs.

"The more complex the administrative information, the more important it is to deliver it clearly and accurately at a level residents can understand," Gwanak-gu District Mayor Park Jun-hee said. "We will continue to actively apply digital technologies such as AI to our administrative services to deliver smart governance that residents can truly feel."