The Seongnam Jungwon Police Station on Wednesday detained a woman in her 60s on charges of patricide — killing a parent by marriage — after she allegedly murdered her mother-in-law over a dispute about medication.

The woman, identified only as A, is accused of stabbing her mother-in-law, a woman in her 80s identified as B, with a bladed weapon at a villa in Jungwon-gu, Seongnam, at around 3 p.m. Monday.

The attack took place while the two women were alone inside the home.

A was arrested at the scene as a flagrant offender at 8:30 p.m. that same day, after another family member living in the same building called police.

During questioning, A told investigators that her mother-in-law kept removing her psychiatric medication, preventing her from taking it, and that this made her angry enough to commit the act.

Police initially arrested A on a murder charge, but after confirming the familial relationship between the two women, upgraded the charge to patricide and applied for an arrest warrant. The Seongnam Branch of Suwon District Court held a pre-detention hearing Wednesday and issued the warrant.

Police said they plan to continue questioning A now that she is in custody.