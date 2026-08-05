South Gyeongsang Province said Wednesday that the average water level at agricultural reservoirs across the province stood at 39.2 percent as of Tuesday — roughly half the normal level of 72.7 percent. Eleven cities and counties in the province, including Changwon, Jinju, Gimhae and Miryang, have entered the "Alert" stage for agricultural drought.

Miryang has been hit particularly hard, with its reservoir level falling to 30.4 percent as of Wednesday, putting the city on the verge of the more severe "Serious" drought designation. South Gyeongsang Province, working with the Korea Forest Service, will deploy 22 firefighting vehicles to Muan-myeon in Miryang from Wednesday through Friday to carry out emergency water deliveries to rice paddies and farmland.

As a medium- to long-term measure, the province has applied to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs for 9.8 billion won ($7.1 million) in additional funding — comprising 2.1 billion won for water pump and pipeline installation in Miryang's Muan-myeon and Chodong-myeon, and 7.7 billion won for well installation across the province.

"We will swiftly execute the secured budget to minimize damage to farming households," said Ryu Hae-seok, director general of the province's agricultural policy bureau, adding that the province would "make every effort to secure additional national funding through continued consultations with the central government."