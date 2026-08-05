Yeongdeok-gun in North Gyeongsang Province announced Wednesday that Kwon Sun-bak, currently the North Gyeongsang Provincial Government's safety planning officer, will be inaugurated as the county's new deputy chief on Monday.

Kwon, a native of Andong, holds a graduate degree in civil engineering from Kyungpook National University and began his public service career in Ulleung-gun in 1993.

He has since held a series of provincial posts, including team leader in the North Gyeongsang audit office and natural disaster division, and director of the natural disaster, rural vitality and water resources management divisions.