Yeongdeok-gun in North Gyeongsang Province announced Wednesday that Kwon Sun-bak, currently the North Gyeongsang Provincial Government's safety planning officer, will be inaugurated as the county's new deputy chief on Monday.
Kwon, a native of Andong, holds a graduate degree in civil engineering from Kyungpook National University and began his public service career in Ulleung-gun in 1993.
He has since held a series of provincial posts, including team leader in the North Gyeongsang audit office and natural disaster division, and director of the natural disaster, rural vitality and water resources management divisions.
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